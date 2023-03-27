FULL TEXT: Kamala Harris’ address to Ghanaians when she touched down in Accra

Kamala Harris delivering the address on her touch down in Accra

US Vice President Kamala Harris' address on Sunday, March 26, 2023, when she touched down at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA):

On behalf of the president and our entire nation, we bring you greetings and we are looking forward to this trip and the very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on the continent of Africa.



I'm very excited about the future of Africa. I'm very excited about the impact of the future of Africa on the rest of the world, including the United States of America. When I look at what is happening on this continent and the fact that the median age is 19 years old and what that tells us about the growth of opportunity, of innovation, of possibilities, I see in all of that great opportunity, not only for the people of this continent but the people of the world.



Especially when we understand that by the year 2050, we believe one in four people on earth will be on the continent of Africa. The partnership between this continent, its people and the people of the United States and reinforces the work that we will continue to do together. Be that on addressing the climate crisis, to supply chains to our work together on international rules and norms.



In particular, on this trip, I intend to do work that is focused on increasing investments here on the continent and facilitating economic growth and opportunity specifically in the areas of economic empowerment of women and girls. Empowerment of youth. Entrepreneurship, digital inclusion, and supporting the work that must be done to increase food security, including adaptation to the effects of the climate crisis.

I look forward to my meetings with President Nana Akufo-Addo, President Suluhu Samiya and President Hichilema. We will build on the previous meetings I have had with each of them to strengthen democracy and good governance, promote peace and security, build on long-term economic growth, and strengthen our business ties.



I also look forward during this visit to meeting with entrepreneurs and artists and students and farmers to witness firsthand the extraordinary innovation and creativity that is occurring on this continent and inspiring the world. We have a lot of work ahead of us. And again, I'm so very excited to be here and I thank you all for the very warm welcome.



Thank you.