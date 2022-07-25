FULL TEXT: Ken Ofori-Atta presents the 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review

Ken Ofori-Atta is Minister of Finance

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has presented the 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review to parliament in accordance with the law, pursuant to the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

The minister, among other things, spoke about the government’s decision to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as well as how the government has been managing the difficulties associated with the economy in recent times.



Also, Ken Ofori-Atta indicated that the government would not be seeking any more financial support, but that it would work with what it already has to ensure that it cushions the lives of Ghanaians.



The minister also indicated that there are plans to bring back the road tolling system in the country, a decision that the government cancelled in November 2021, amidst several widespread disapprovals.



“Mr. Speaker, I serve a President who has shown by his deeds that he is deeply committed to the welfare of the masses of this country. Ours is also a government that is not afraid to make hard choices for the good of our country. I want to appeal to Ghanaians to keep faith with the President and his team. We know things are tough now. But we have a plan and the will to drive it. I want this House to do exactly what it did in the earlier crisis of 2020; support us in our bid to reduce the impact of this global crisis on the nation and to tackle the vulnerabilities in our economy that make us prone to such shocks. The President wants this sovereign House to be a strategic partner in Government’s efforts to stabilise the economy and spur growth to create jobs.



“Ours is a proud history of finding solutions to our country’s issues. We have done it before and we will do it again, and with the help of this House and the support of the good people of Ghana, we shall come out of this stronger. As we claim the Lord’s promise in Joel 2 to send his people corn, wine and oil to satisfy us and eliminate reproach.

“In this journey, we must eschew pessimism that takes invaluable energy away from our forward march to transformation. As one people, we must speak the same language of patriotism to guarantee our own collective success - for a united country will have no restraint but victory,” he said in his concluding words.



Read the full text of his address below:







