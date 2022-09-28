4
Menu
News

FULL TEXT: Ken Ofori-Atta speaks on Ghana's economy amid IMF negotiations

Ken Ofori Atta121112212112 Ken Ofori-Atta is the Minister of Finance

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Bank of Ghana have commenced discussions with the International Monetary Fund for an economic support programme.

In view of this, the finance minister has provided some updates on the ongoing negotiations which is expected to take place from September 26 to October 7, 2022.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Accra on September 28, Ken Ofori-Atta said a 5-member committee will lead the extensive stakeholder engagement.

He indicated that discussions are advancing smoothly and it will cover a period of 10 days. He further assured that the engagements will be done to protect Ghana's financial sector.

Meanwhile, a key prerequisite for an IMF programme will require a comprehensive Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA).

The government says it is putting together a comprehensive post-COVID-19 economic programme which will form the basis for the IMF negotiations.

The potential IMF programme seeks to establish a macro-fiscal path that ensures debt sustainability and macroeconomic stability underpinned by key structural reforms and social protection.

Read Ken Ofori-Atta's full speech below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
Related Articles: