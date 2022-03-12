0
Menu
News

FULL TEXT: Martin Amidu's take on E-levy cake, Barker-Vomawor's arrest, Prof Atuguba's speech

Martin Amidu?fit=624%2C403&ssl=1 Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has released a new epistle in which he tackles some issues of national interest.

Among the issues, Martin Amidu touched on were the arrests of #FixTheCountry campaigner, Oliver Barker-Vomawor and the New Patriotic Party’s Abronye DC.

In the case of Oliver, Amidu accused ‘the executive’ of perpetuating an illegality with its decision to arrest Oliver and hold him behind bars for more than 48 hours.

On Abronye DC who is the Bono Regional chairman of the NPP, Martin Amidu said he committed the crime of ‘misprision treason’.

He also wondered why Abronye was granted bail but Oliver is still languishing in police cells despite attempts by his lawyers to have him released.

Professor Atuguba’s supposed coup comments were also discussed by Martin Amidu who admitted to having difficulties with aspects of his speech.

He is however firm in his conviction that the comments by the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School does not amount to treason.

Read the full statement below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Come and answer your 170 questions – Captain Smart chases Bawumia
Judges who misinterpret constitution not different from coup plotters - Kpessa Whyte
Do you know what my mother has done? Go and ask – Shatta Wale
The irrigation dam project by Kwame Nkrumah that is wasting away at Dekpor
Executive and the judiciary are equally not above the law’ - Bagbin
KT Hammond descends into the gutters with Kevin Taylor
Kwaku Azar punches holes in ruling by Supreme Court's ruling
Choruses of Supreme Court judges difficult to understand - Analyst
Meet me outside if you're a man - defence lawyer to police prosecutor
Downgrade of two Ghanaian banks is a waste - Adongo