FULL TEXT: Minority Leader’s remark during debate on 2024 budget statement and economic policy

Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, presented the government’s budget and economic policy for the 2024 fiscal year to parliament on November 15, 2023.

On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, the legislature convened to debate on the budget.



Representing the caucus, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, delivered a critical assessment of the budget, accusing the government of attempting to overburden an already strained Ghanaian population.



He described the budget as "uninspiring, cruel, insensitive, and completely out of touch with the realities of the people of Ghana." Consequently, the minority announced their inability to support the budget.

Read the full remarks of the Minority Leader below:



