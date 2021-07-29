FULL TEXT: Ruling by Cape Coast High Court on Assin North case

James Gyaakye Quayson, NDC Parliamentary candidate for Assin North

•The Cape Coast High Court has annulled the December 7 Parliamentary election held in Assin North

•The court has added fresh election to be held to elect the MP for the area



•The court instructed that James Gyaakye Quayson who won the December polls ceases to be an MP



The Cape Coast High Court on Wednesday July, 28, 2021 passed a verdict on the election petition against the member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyaakye Quayson.



The petition was brought before the court by one Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, resident of the constituency who was challenging the eligibility of the MP.



The court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye upheld the argument of the petitioner, confirming that James Quayson was not qualified to contest the 2020 elections.

The basis for the ruling is that at the point of filing to contest the elections, James Quayson had not successfully renounce his Canadian citizenship.



The court in its ruling annulled the 2020 parliamentary election in the Assin North Constituency and ordered a new election.



The court also stated that James Quayson ceases to be a Member of Parliament and therefore can not hold himself as such.



GhanaWeb has obtained the 64-page ruling by the Cape Coast High Court and can be read below



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1inUdzZCgwl7ybIB8_aR2W-Y9Z2QfQGzl/view?usp=sharing