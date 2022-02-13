FWSC engages Inspector General of Police, Dr. Akuffo Dampare

FWSC extols works of Ghana Police Service

Source: GNA

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), as part of its stakeholder engagement policy, has paid a courtesy call on the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare at the Police Headquarters.

Mr. Benjamin Arthur, Chief Executive of the FWSC, extolled the good works of the Police Service, saying, the Ghana Police Service was the ‘first child’ of the Single Spine Pay Policy.



He expressed appreciation for the forbearance and selfless dedication of the Police Service and extended an invitation to the Ghana Police Service to visit the Commission on any concerns it might have.



Mr. Arthur noted that key stakeholders have expressed the need for a review of the Single Spine Pay Policy (SSPP) and was sure that in due course, it will receive the necessary attention.



The two parties discussed issues of mutual interest.

Dr. Dampare, the IGP, expressed his appreciation to the Ag. Chief Executive and his team for the call.



Present at the meeting were Mr. Earl Ankrah (Ag. Director, Research & Public Affairs), Ms. Baaba Anquandah (Director, Salary Administration), Mr. Dollar Agbenu, (Director, Finance & Administration), and Mr. Michael Youri, (Head Legal).



The IGP's team had Commissioner of Police Mr. Paul Manly Awini and Commissioner of Police Mr. Frederick Adu Anim.