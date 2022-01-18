FWSC's declaration of strike as illegal is diversionary, propagandist - UTAG damns

UG-UTAG has resolved to continue with the ongoing strike

The University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has announced its resolve to continue the ongoing strike action despite the National Labour Commission describing the same as illegal.



UTAG, on January 10, 2022, declared a strike action demanding better conditions of service from the government.



However, in a release, the National Labour Commission described the strike as illegal and called for the striking lecturers to return to the classroom and continue negotiating with the government.

But in a release dated Monday, January 17, 2022, the University of Ghana branch of UTAG said it is unable to call off the strike to the extent that their demands for better conditions of service have not been met.



Describing the call by the FWSC as surprising, the release said, "unanimously, UG-UTAG members resolved that, to the extent that their demands for improved Conditions of Service have not been met, they are unable to call off the strike in spite of the NLC directive.



"Members reiterated their rejection of the October 6, 2021, MoA and demanded that they be restored to the 2013 entry point salary level of the cedi equivalent of 2,084 USD per month. They noted that the preparation of a Labour Market Survey Report alone does not necessarily lead to improvement in their Conditions of Service, recalling the non-implementation of a similar Report in 2014."



According to UG-UTAG, the reliance of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission on the 2021 Labour Market Survey Report to claim that their concerns have been resolved is diversionary, propagandistic and in very bad faith.



Therefore, they found the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission's (FWSC) claim that all issues about UTAG's Conditions of Service have been resolved, simply because a Report has been produced, as diversionary, propagandistic and in very bad faith.

Read the full statement by U-UTAG below



UNIVERSITY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION OF GHANA - UTAG UNIVERSITY OF GHANA



RESOLUTION - 17th January, 2022



1. At an Emergency Meeting held on January 17, 2022, UG-UTAG Members noted with concern, the January 13 2022 National Labor Commission's (NLC) ruling on the legality of the industrial action embarked upon by University Teachers across the country on 10th



January 2022. Members were surprised at the NLC directive for the strike to be called off due to late notification, even though the NLC had deliberately evaded and frustrated the processes to serve them with notification. Members also expressed worry about the unhelpful posturing of the NLC because, UTAG's intention to strike had always been in the public domain from the middle of 2021, yet the NLC had not been proactive in resolving the issues, particularly with regard to the government's obligations to UTAG.

2. Unanimously, UG-UTAG Members resolved that, to the extent that their demands for improved Conditions of Service have not been met, they are unable to call off the strike in spite of the NLC directive.



3. Members reiterated their rejection of the October 6 2021 MoA and demanded that they be restored to the 2013 entry point salary level of the cedi equivalent of 2,084 USD per month. They noted that the preparation of a Labor Market Survey Report alone does not necessarily lead to improvement in their Conditions of Service, recalling the non-implementation of a similar Report in 2014. They therefore found the claim by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) that, all issues about UTAG's Conditions of Service have been resolved, simply because a Report has been produced, as diversionary, propagandistic and in a very bad faith.



4. Members resolved that they will not call off the strike until their demands have been met. They charged National Executives of UTAG and the National Executive Committee to be proactive, resolute and resilient in championing the fight for better Conditions of Service. They also tabled some strategic ideas to sustain the strike.



SIGNED



Dr. Samuel Nkumbaan (President)

Prof Ransford Gyampo (Secretary)



CC: NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF UTAG