‘Fabricated lies from the pit of hell’ – Kwabena Agyapong finally reacts to Wontumi’s allegations

Kwabena Agyapong says Chairman Wontumi lied about him receiving a car from Ibrahim Mahama

Kwabena Agyapong suspended as NPP General Secretary in 2015

Wontumi accuses Kwabena Agyapong of working against NPP



NPP NEC lifts suspension imposed on former General Secretary



Some six years after he was ousted as General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong has reacted to some allegations that characterized his suspension.



Kwabena Agyapong, in 2015, was relieved of his position by the party after being found guilty of violating some provisions in the party’s constitution.



He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation with or seeking authorization from the NEC.”

During the party’s disciplinary process against the former Secretary and its aftermath, Kwabena Agyapong was vilified by some members of the NPP amidst various allegations.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, at the time accused Mr Agyapong of accepting a car as a gift from businessman, Ibrahim Mahama.



According to Chairman Wontumi, the gift from the brother of then President John Dramani Mahama was to cause Kwabena Agyapong to work against his own party.



“Kwabena Agyapong, when he was General Secretary, stooped so low by collecting a plush car from Ibrahim Mahama with the motive of working against the NPP so that the NDC would win the 2016 elections on a silver platter,” Wontumi reportedly said on October 28, 2016.



But opening up on Wontumi’s allegation amongst others on Asempa FM’s Eko Sii Sen, Kwabena Agyapong said the allegations formed part of a grand scheme to get him out of office.

He tagged the allegation as nothing but ‘fabricated from the pit of hell’.



“I heard that a car I was using was given to me by Ibrahim Mahama. They even said my wife was given a scholarship to study abroad but my wife went to do her PHD in 2012 when Mills was the President. They were propaganda against me,” he bemoaned.



Meanwhile, the National Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party in May 2021, lifted its suspension imposed on Kwabena Agyapong.