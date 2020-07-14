General News

Face shield is not a substitute to face mask – GHS

The Ghana Health Service has cautioned against the inappropriate use of face shields to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

According to GHS, face shields are not to be used as substitutes for face masks.



Rather, GHS says face shields are meant to complement face masks.



Head of Surveillance at the GHS, Dr. Asiedu Bekoe, addressing the media at the Information Ministry, says face shields must be worn alongside face masks.

He noted that wearing face shields alone cannot help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.



Citing the CDC guidelines on the use of face shields, he said, the shields are normally used without masks by persons who sign language professionals to aid easy lip reading.



He has, therefore, urged the general public to use face masks as he claimed that is the surest way to prevent the spread of the virus.

