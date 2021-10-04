Facebook fundraiser launched for second wife of Anas' boy Ahmed Suale

The late Ahmed Hussein-Suale

• A woman claiming to be the second wife of slain investigator Ahmed Suale has revealed harsh realities of life after his death

• She spoke in an interview posted on a popular Facebook page



• She is seeking support for accommodation and upkeep of her kids



An unnamed woman alleging to be one of the wives of the slain undercover investigator, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, has spoken about the family’s harsh circumstances since the death of the journalist in 2019.



Speaking on a popular Facebook page that discusses Muslim relationship issues, Iqra Page, the said lady spoke extensively about how their husband’s former boss, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, had all but abandoned the family.



“I left Accra here all alone back to the north but over there too, things were not happening, life was not easy … I came back to Accra and right now I am perching with my sister whiles I go to the market to get something small,” she said.



According to her, she had been thrown out of the home where she was living at the time of Suale’s death adding that her children had to drop out of school because the fees at the private school they were attending could not be paid.

She said Anas had initially settled the school fees of the four children Ahmed left behind and promised a lump sum for each of the wives – which promise had yet to be fulfilled.



Host of the Iqra Page, one Naziru Musah, who posted the phone chat with the late Suale’s wife said she had reached out and pleaded anonymity because of fear of the ‘bad guys.’



“I don’t want the bad guys to come after me, I don’t want to come LIVE,” the host said of her apprehension to speak out after she hand made an overture.



“I just completed school and we got married. I was planning to go back to school to continue my education. I had just finished Senior High… and I took in very early when I got married,” she responded to what she was doing before marriage.



She subsequently appealed for support to sort out her accommodation in Accra and also to get a good foundation for the children by way of their education.



She disclosed that she was currently perching with his rival, the first wife, who was also struggling to get by since their husband died.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an undercover investigative journalist and an associate of renowned investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was murdered on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.



Motorbike riding assailants reportedly shot him thrice: twice in the chest and once in his neck while the journalist was in a moving car in Madina, apparently heading home.



Ahmed played a key role in Tiger Eye Private Investigations which unraveled corruption in the Ghana Football Association in the documentary named "Number 12".



