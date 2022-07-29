Facilitators at Ghana's Senior Correctional Facility receive Teacher 4.0 training

Some of the facilitators with the team from Coral Reef Innovation Hub

Source: Siisi Annan, Contributor

Facilitators at the Senior Correctional Facility at Roman Ridge in Accra have benefitted from a training program in Education 4.0 (Digital Skills) organised by Coral Reef Innovation Hub.

The week-long program was designed to train facilitators who will in turn run the new smart lab that the company has deployed in the prison.



The program took facilitators through the workings of the Classroom Management system and the use of the smart devices for instruction.



Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Isaac Osei Anim, said the smart lab will be the first in any Correctional Facility in Africa.



It will be equipped with tablets for the learners, a notebook for the facilitators, coding and Robotics resources, charging and storage cabinets, a projector, and a content access point which will form a local area network and ensure resources can be shared without the use of internet.



The Borstal Institute for Juveniles now called The Senior Correctional Centre is a juvenile correction institute under the Ghana Prisons Service. The centre is a correction centre for people who are under 18 years old and have been convicted of criminal or civil offenses.



The Company believes the smart lab will be used as a space to train the young offenders and equip them with skills they can use to find employment in very high-demand job fields or start their own businesses when they exit.

About the company



Coral Reef Innovation Hub is Ghana's leading Education Technology Solutions Provider.



The company's core focus is to provide students with the skills required for the jobs of the future. This can only be achieved by driving education through technology.



Coral Reef aims to provide all educational canters with digital labs equipped with state-of-the-art devices. Empower teachers, facilitators and service providers with training, resources and the necessary information to deliver world-class education in Ghana and beyond.



The company's projects include the building of a smart lab in Nkoranza, smart labs for The Akropong Salem JHS, Akropong Presby JHS, Kukurantumi RC Sch and Kyebi State MA school all in the Eastern Region and one for Charles Wesley Academy.



Coral Reef is currently providing (Teacher 4.0 ) training to 1400 public school teachers and is deploying its solutions to 700 public schools across Ghana

The company is also very active in the private school sector working on an Education 4.0 Proof of Concept with 40 private schools.



The company also has a partnership with The National Spelling Bee to provide Education 4.0 solutions to the Deaf & Dumb Institute.



Coral Reef Innovation Hub recognizes the importance of partnerships as a catalyst to achieving its goal of delivering access to world-class education to every child across Ghana and beyond.



They invite Corporate Organisations with CSR Budgets, High Networth Individuals, Alumni, Churches & Mosques seeking impact in their communities, and Diaspora Organizations to partner with them today.



The current project at the Senior Correctional Centre is in partnership with the Good Causes Foundation of the NLA and the Sarfoa Foundation headed by the reigning Ghana's Most Beautiful Queen.