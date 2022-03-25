FactSpace West Africa and AW Free Foundation partner to tackle misinformation

FactSpace West Africa partners AW Free Foundation

FactSpace West Africa, one of the leading fact-checking organisations in Africa, has entered into a partnership with AW Free Foundation to expand the fight against misinformation, disinformation, fake news and propaganda across Africa.

AW Free Foundation is a non-profit organisation founded by AfricaWeb, one of the biggest publishers in Africa operating in Ghana (ghanaweb.com), Cameroon (camerounweb.com), Nigeria (mynigeria.com), Tanzania (tanzaniaweb.com) and Togo among other African countries.



The partnership seeks to leverage on AfricaWeb’s reach of 4 million multilingual visitors per month across three regions of Africa and its wide network of multilingual journalists to verify, fact-check and widely publish verified information in multiple languages across Africa.



FactSpace West Africa and AfricaWeb platforms across West, Central and East Africa would introduce newly developed digital features that would, among others, rate the accuracy of information including claims by public officials, institutions etc.



“This is a fact-checking/publisher partnership built to address the age-long challenge of debunks that have minimal online reach. Fact-checks are always known to hobble in the face of viral misinformation. But not anymore. This collaboration will ensure that millions of Africans online get access to verified information while we ensure purveyors of misinformation are held accountable – which speaks to our positioning as a second-generation fact-checker,” said Rabiu Alhassan, the Director and Managing Editor of FactSpace West Africa.



Among other activities, FactSpace West Africa and AW Free Foundation would organise fact-checking training for journalists, whistleblowers, CSOs and the general public to develop their fact-checking skills.

“In sub-Saharan Africa, journalist and whistleblowers’ exposure to misinformation and disinformation, if left unaddressed, could further undermine the precarious foothold of independent media on the continent. So, with this partnership, AW Free Foundation plans to explore misinformation and disinformation in multiple African countries through in-depth research, policy briefs and to build the capacity of 2500 journalists across all 5 regions of the continent to restore trust in the media,” said Emmanuel Vitus Agbenonwossi, the Executive Director of AW Free Foundation.



FactSpace West Africa and AW Free Foundation look forward to training thousands of fact-checkers in Africa and consistently fact-checking and verifying information in multiple African languages.



About AW Free Foundation



AW Free Foundation is an independent non-profit organisation founded by AfricaWeb to promote professional journalism, independent media and freedom of expression in Sub-Saharan Africa.



With operations in Ghana, Cameroon, Nigeria, Tanzania and Togo among others, we use technology, innovation and skills to support media under threat, promote open technology and uncensored media tools and toolkits for journalists.

About FactSpace West Africa



FactSpace West Africa is an independent, non-partisan organisation working to tackle misinformation, disinformation and propaganda across West Africa. We are leading fact-checking initiatives in Ghana and The Gambia.



We are a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) Code of Principles. The code of principles of IFCN at Poynter is a series of commitments organisations abide by to promote excellence in fact-checking.



As a fact-checking organisation, we help to ensure ready access to credible information, increase public knowledge across West Africa, train the sub-regions youthful population and grow a budding community of fact-checkers.



