Fadu is out again with a romantic piece titled, Number One

Holland based Ghanaian songstress, Fadu

Source: Alfred Obeng Dompreh - contributor

Fadu, who grew up listening to artists like Toni Braxton, Aaliyah, Style Plus, Mzbel, Fuse ODG, and Wizkid, expressed her willingness to make her man, number one, as regards her relationship.

Fadu released her first song “Over Again” when she was 17 years. She has performed at The Hague’s African Festival, city halls, and different musical programs.



Number One, a slow dirge mixed with some soothing and romantic flavor is one very fit for a lovely moment.



The songs eulogize a lover, as he or she is made to understand that he or she is number one when it comes to matters of the heart.

Fadu a Ghanaian with Nigerian roots, feels her ethnicity mix gives her an advantage in the music world.



She is able to mix Ghana, Nigeria and The Netherlands rhythms in her sound which differentiates her from her fellow Afrobeat musicians.



She released a single called “Feelings” was created by Dutch producer Celestino and Ghanaian beatmaker Linkin.