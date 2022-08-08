Faeces leaks after toilet puller runs into car tyre shop

Dismantled vehicle after the accident

Residents at Kokompe have been left in shock after a toilet puller car run into a tyre shop.

The accident resulted in leakage of the waste substance from the vehicle, in parts of the area.



In a video shared by UTV, the mangled vehicle could be seen with waste coming out while residents gathered around to ascertain the damage caused.



Even though details of the accident have not been stated, the rescue team are yet to show up to salvage the situation.

Below is the video







NYA/WA