Fafali ends three-day 'girls retreat' mentorship program in Accra

A photo from the three-day girls retreat program organised by Fafali Organization

Source: Atsriku Selase, Contributor

An atmosphere filled with joy and liberation saw a climax to the three (3) days Girls’ Retreat Event organized by the Fafali Organization from the 25th to the 27th of March, 2022 at Oshun’s Palace and Gardens, East-Legon.

The event hosted sixty-seven (67) young teenage girls from the Anumle Electoral Area of, Kissehman, Christian Village, Anumle, and other surrounding communities.



These young teenage girls were exposed to the diverse lifestyle outside their communities as this was the first experience for many of these children.



They were mentored by resource personnel from different walks of life, on issues about personal hygiene, social media as a tool, sex exploitation, and career choices among others.



The process of organizing this event saw these girls bring their parents to the Fafali Organization’s office to give their consent for their kids to join the three days camping.

Senyo Sosu, CEO, Fafali Organization, gave an account of what brought about this idea of a “Girls’ Retreat Event” and what they were looking to achieve.



“I am very delighted for this opportunity to shed more light on such a successful program. The reason we (Fafali) came up with such a project was to facilitate our efforts of empowering the girl child from underserved communities and this event happens to fall right into our women empowerment program. We have recorded instances where young girls as early as thirteen (13) and fourteen (14) years have been impregnated and had to drop out of school with no vocational skills to fend for themselves and their unborn child thereby leading to the growing cycle of poverty.” He added that, “our primary aim was to take these children through the teenage cycle and empowering them to become women of substance who will continue to bridge the gender gap in our societies”.







The program outline saw these girls move out of the community to Oshun’s Palace and Gardens on Friday 25th March at 5:30pm to settle and prepare for the activities ahead. They were treated to a dinner at Asembi Lounge, East-Legon upon arrival. The girls were also involved in some card games while others were involved in the traditional “ampe”.

Day 2 of the event, 26th March, was another interesting and fun day for these young girls. In ensuring mentorship and counselling, they were involved in sessions with powerful female resource personnel who have also gone through the male-dominated system to get to where they are at the moment. These resource personnel include, Bless Fortune (Actress and Ambassador for the Fafali Organization), Nana Abena (Events Manager and Creative Consultant), Edinam Afi Yengbe (Coordinator, Rugby League Federation, Ghana), Ruby Amezado (Radio and TV presenter), and a host of others who took these young girls through the various topics on the day.







Programs Coordinator for the Fafali Organization, Pablo Weeden narrated his ordeal of working to put such an event together and how happy he is to help put smiles on these young teenagers’ faces.



“Putting such an event together isn’t an easy one as a program coordinator. I had a few months to prepare for this and I needed to get the right resource personnel for the topics we wanted to take these girls through. I reached out to many individuals I believed could fit in perfectly but there were some who promised to come on board, and some weren’t interested, and some didn’t get back to me”. Pablo also added that he is “happy and glad to have put such an event together which went a long way to impact about seventy (70) young teenage girls”.

On the 3rd and final day which was Sunday, the 27th of March, the girls went on a 3-mile running in the East-Legon community as a keep fit measure. Some guest speakers continued their lessons with these young girls. Ruby Amezado, took them through the advantages and disadvantages of social media, Akosua Amanda, a doctor, also shared her experiences on her journey to becoming a medical doctor, other guest speakers were Nana Abena (Creative Arts Consultant) and Cecilia (Guide at Dubois Centre).







It is worth noting that, these young teenage girls were also involved in some vocational training while on camping. Some learnt basic cooking skills, bakery, and also sewing.



Some of these young girls shared their experience on the trip and how happy they were to speak to people they now consider as mentors they could always look up to.

“I’m very happy to have gone for this event. There are many things I have learnt that I think will help me in the future and I want to even be better at whatever I do” said Afi Amezado, a young girl involved in almost all programs of the Fafali Organization.



Gladys Doe, a young girl in the Fafali Web Design class also said she “enjoyed the experience of hanging out with all my friends and also learning new things from other people”.







Senyo Sosu, in his closing remark mentioned that it is his hope and prayer that “this event becomes a quarterly event” and calls on sponsors and women empowerment advocates to “come onboard to even make it bigger next time it’s organized”.