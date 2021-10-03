Failed DCE nominee housed Assembly Members, paid GH¢4000 to each

A former DCE for Sekyere Afram Plains, Fuseini Donkor, has admitted paying Assembly members before he was approved after presidential nomination.

Donkor was speaking last Friday on Kumasi-based Hello FM's morning show programme, Akoko Abon.



"Who says there is no payment involved (in seeking approval). I remember paying T&T of 500 cedis during my time," he submitted justifying that it was only fair for Assembly members coming from far-flung places.



He revealed that a recent nominee had put Assembly Members in a hotel and paid each of them 4,000 cedis, yet he failed to get approval. He, however, did not mention the nominee in question

"The wicked part is where Assembly Members resolve to force a second round of approval," he added.



