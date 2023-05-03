Failed abortion caused the death of 25-year-old lady in boyfriend’s room – Report

It has emerged that the 25-year-old seamstress who died in her boyfriend’s room at Atwima-Agogo in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region attempted an abortion.

According to police preliminary investigations, the suspect identified as Kwadwo Rabbi gave the deceased Martha Wiafe some concoction to get rid of the pregnancy but she reportedly bled and died.



MyNewsGh.com gathered that the mother of one insisted on keeping the pregnancy but the suspect after several failed attempts laced a drink with the concoction and gave to the deceased who after taking started bleeding and died later.



Realizing what he had done, Kwadwo Rabbi attempted killing himself by also drinking a poisonous concoction but was rescued by the police who arrested him to assist with investigations.



The body of Martha Wiafe has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue pending autopsy while the suspect is in the custody of the Abuakwa Police.



It would be recalled that MyNewsGh.com on Tuesday, May 2, 2022, reported Martha Wiafe allegedly died in her boyfriend’s room under mysterious circumstances in Atwima Agogo in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The family of the deceased subsequently caused the arrest of the said boyfriend.



Father of the deceased Elder Isaac Wiafe who is in shock wonders what could have led to the demise of her daughter.



So far, there is no indication the family was aware of the type of relationship that existed between the lady and her boyfriend.



“I heard my daughter has passed on somewhere. When I was called I was told she died somewhere, so I asked them to verify if it was true or not, and they came with the sad news. I asked my kids to go and report to the police, so the police will take action. I was told she died at a place called Agogo Kofase, the gentleman she died in his room is with the Abuakwa police assisting with the investigation. The investigation will confirm how she died”, he revealed to Kumasi-based Silver TV.