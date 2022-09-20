Failed kidnap attempt on a student in Bole triggers fear and panic among residents

File photo

Correspondence from Savannah Region

A failed kidnap attempt on a student of the National Vocational Training Institute at Bole in the Savannah Region has triggered fear and panic among residents in the town.



The victim (name withheld), who managed to escape, said he fell unconscious after the faceless criminals hit him on his neck.



"I woke up and found myself at the cemetery where Royals of the Bole township are laid to rest. They asked me to any of my family members whom they can demand ransom," he narrated.



Instead, he called his schoolmates to inform them about his ordeal, but the suspects, after realizing that he had called for help against what they asked for, abandoned him with one of the suspects to go and check whom he has called.



He narrated that sensing his precious life was in danger, he took the opportunity of the absence of one of the suspects to escape, but his attempt was vehemently resisted by the other suspect, yet he managed to overpower him and took to his heels back to school.

Mr. Salifu Alhassan, the principal of the school, in reaction to the incident, said the situation had instigated fear among the students.



He called on the security apparatus in the Bole District, especially the police, to spur patrol around the school to contain the situation.



The recent security setback has vindicated concerns raised by residents about the worsening security situation in the town.



Residents who spoke to GhanaWeb said they are unhappy about the situation and want those at the helm of affairs to find urgent solutions to the problem.