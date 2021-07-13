Failed prophesies: Badu Kobi sets July 18 date to respond to critics

General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Emmanuel Badu Kobi

• Badu Kobi is set to respond to critics berating him over failed prophecies

• He has been the butt of social media mockery after two soccer-related predictions he made turned out to be false



• Badu Kobi is known more for his political prophecies until recently when he ventured into football



In a move ostensibly to get the media off his back in the wake of two failed prophecies within the space of 24-hours, Founder and General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has set a date he says he will formally respond to critics.



Two public prophecies relating to football finals in Europe and South America failed to materialize making Badu Kobi the butt of jokes on social media.

The first was a prediction that Brazil will beat Argentina in the Copa America finals played over the weekend then a pro-England prediction in the Euro 2020 final that involved Italy at Wembley Stadium on June 11. Argentina won as did Italy, contrary to his prophecy.



In a July 12, 2021 Facebook post, Badu Kobi said he will answer critics on June 18, asking the media to stay away till then as he remained focused on changing lives.



“The Founder and General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Badu Kobi will answer his critics on Sunday. Before then, he will not be in touch with any media house. He is focused on changing lives. His love to you all. Thank you all,” the post read.



