1
Menu
News

Failure to pay 9 months arrears will discredit government's good works – NaBCo trainees

Nabco 1 Some NABCO personnel

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) have reminded government OF their nine-months unpaid arrears.

According to the NABCO beneficiaries who have not been paid their allowances under government’s flagship programme, it “will be extremely disastrous” to fail to do so, under the current economic situation in the country.

A statement issued on Tuesday, 22 November 2022, signed by its National President, Dennis Katakyie said: “The programme has been beneficial, but if care is not taken to redress the outstanding payment issues, the pain suffered by trainees will swallow the gains by the initiative on the case of the current administration.”

The President of NABCO beneficiaries also pleaded with government to “settle the nine months arrears to bring some relief to beneficiaries.”

The statement indicated that: “Failure to pay the arrears will create an indelible scar to discredit the good works of government so far as the programme is concerned.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar