Fairwork calls for reforms in the working conditions of digital labour platforms in Ghana

Fairwork has called for reforms in the gig economy to improve the working conditions of digital labour platforms in Ghana. The call was made during a workshop in Accra on Friday, May 27 2022, for the stakeholders in Ghana's digital labour platform ecosystem. The workshop is part of a series of engagements with relevant stakeholders to improve gig workers' working conditions in Ghana.

The Fairwork Ghana project evaluates the working conditions of digital labour platforms against five global principles of Fairwork, including fair pay, fair conditions, fair contracts, fair management, and fair representation.



Platforms operating in Ghana (e.g., Uber, Bolt, Bolt Food, Yango, Black Ride, Swift Wheel, IFerch, Eziban, Jumia Food and Glovo) are scored against all five principles to assess whether they provide basic labour standards like minimum wage or protection against accidents.



In recent years, Ghana has witnessed a rapid growth of the platform economy and its associated employment opportunities for thousands of its citizens. However, gig workers have recently agitated against their platform employers about their low wages. Consequently, this year's stakeholders' workshop deliberations were towards policies and actions to ensure that gig workers earn fair wages from platform work. The workshop, attended by gig platforms, gig workers, and various experts and representatives from government institutions, continues a national conversation on improving the overall working conditions of gig workers while harnessing the potential of platforms to create decent jobs.



According to a statement issued by the Country Manager of the Fairwork Ghana Project, Dr. Joseph Budu, the following were emphasized by participants at the workshop.



• The is a need for a comprehensive inter-agency engagement, i.e. platforms, workers, government-related and allied agencies (labour, transport, policy etc.), researchers, labour lawyers, and civil society. We hope that all parties in the platform economy would engage each other symbiotically to share and implement initiatives that would benefit all sides and remove perceived exploitation.

• Policy from the government should be instructive on issues relating contracts, representation, conditions and management. Government should be up to speed in understanding and releasing workable regulations on the current unfavourable bias in working conditions.



• Ensure conditions of safety and means to address issues of insecurity. Workers' lives are at risk, and they need a mechanism to reach out for help when in need. Also, all parties on platforms should be readily identifiable by other platform members. Safety conditions should also be gender-sensitive and consider women's peculiar security needs, especially concerning harassment and discrimination.



The Fairwork Ghana project is supported by 'Invest for Jobs' of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. Invest for Jobs is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH among others.



The Fairwork Ghana Project is hosted by the University of Ghana's Business School and implemented in collaboration with the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and the University of Witswatersrand, South Africa.