Faith-based organisations are working to avert terrorism - Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso

International Security Analyst, Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso

International Security Analyst, Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, has stated that faith-based organisations in the country are taking the threat of terrorism seriously.



According to Dr. Antwi-Danso, religious organisations in the country are seriously engaging security experts, like himself, on ways to ensure that their places of worship are safe against terrorist attacks and not breeding grounds for terrorist activities, myjoyonline.com reports.



"The church is not relenting in efforts to make sure that terrorism is mainstreamed and that our members are able to understand what terrorism is and what the implications are. I have been invited to some churches, and we have been trying to make them understand what terrorism is,"

"We have instances where we have had this joint education between Muslim and Christian communities. We go from church to church to at least make them aware of the essence of peaceful coexistence and the need not to be part of any extremist organisation," he is quoted to have said in an interview on JoyNews' 'The Probe'.



Dr. Antwi-Danso, the Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), further stated that the education being given to these faith-based organisations is very important to avert any terrorist attack in Ghana because the menace only thrives in places where people are ignorant.



"Being aware of our security environment is 90% of the problem solved. Terrorism works best when people are unaware of their surroundings, that they are oblivious to the dangers of terrorism," he noted.



Dr. Antwi-Danso made these comments on the back of the National Security warning churches against possible attacks following the activities of terrorist groups in neighbouring West African countries, with the latest being Togo, where eight soldiers were killed.



The National Security indicated that even though measures have been instituted to forestall these attacks, the churches must also be on alert.

The ministry advised that the churches should install Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) as well as engage the services of accredited private security agencies.



