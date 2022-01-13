Fake COVID-19 vaccination card allegation being investigated - Health Minister

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has disclosed that investigations have been launched into the allegation of fake Covid-19 vaccination cards.

The Health Minister who made the point on the GTV Breakfast Show, explained that the issue of some people faking Covid-19 vaccination Cards had been brought to his attention, but investigations are yet to be concluded.



Mr. Agyeman Manu wondered why some people decide to choose death over life, even though they have been given the option of life.



University Students Vaccination:



All University Students are required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before returning to Campus. The Health Minister disclosed that students are required to receive the jab to ensure an appreciable amount of safety on Campus, so far as the virus is concerned.

Ghana’s Vaccination overview:



Mr. Agyeman- Manu said a large number of people got vaccinated in the month of December as compared to the previous months. He explained that this became possible, because more vaccination centers were set up. Besides, Officials decided to reach out to the people and vaccinate them during the Christmas festivities.



On the issue of Life Span of the vaccines, the Health Minister said ”the vaccines do not last more than 6 months”, hence the need to ensure that what is received is utilized prior to its expiry.



Mr. Agyeman Manu also announced that consultations are on-going with pharmaceutical companies, "to discover more which might provide vital tools for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic”.