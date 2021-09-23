Fake ECG staff arrested in Tema

His arrest came after the Revenue Protection Team of ECG acted on a tip-off

The Klagon police have arrested a man (name withheld) who posed as a staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to sell and install meters for residents in the Tema metropolis.



The suspect is in police grips for investigation and possible prosecution.

Nungua ECG District Manager, Prosper Avadetsi, in an interview with Daily Guide Network noted that the monitoring team embarked on a 6-week programme to apprehend persons behind illegal connections within Sakumono, Nungua and its environs.



Mr. Avadetsi furthered that at Klagon, the monitoring team realized that a commercial meter had been mounted at a residential facility.



He explained that, “Because every meter has a geo code which pre-determines the locality for which the meter is to be used, it was realized, per the geo code of the meter that it was to be in Nungua and not Klagon. Further on-field investigations with the customer revealed that a gentleman who had posed as an ECG worker was the one who had installed that meter.”



The Nungua District Manager, therefore, entreated Ghanaians to stop contracting unauthorized persons on issues related to ECG services.



He said, “desist from contracting ECG services from persons who are not workers or authorized agents of the company as this could lead to loss of resources for potential customers as well as loss of revenue for the company.”