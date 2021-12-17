Fake John Mahama arrested over alleged fraud

The suspect was arrested upon a tip-off

NDC communicator arrested

Gabriel Agah allegedly defrauds victim of GH¢150,000



Fake John Mahama case adjourned to January 5, 2022



The Police in the Ashanti region have arrested one Gabriel Agah for allegedly impersonating former President John Dramani Mahama, Asaase News has reported.



According to the portal, Gabriel Agah who is a known member and communicator of the National Democratic Congress in the Ashanti region has defrauded unsuspecting victims through impersonation.



He is said to have been operating under false pretense and defrauded one Nana Opoku Agyeman to the sum of GH¢150,000.



But upon a police tip-off, Agah was arrested on December 12, 2021, and arraigned before Court.

At a hearing presided by Her Honour Jacqueline Avotri, Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzi of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, prayed the court to remand the suspect [Gabriel Agah] into police custody to assist investigations.



“As I informed the court, at the next sitting day we shall make sure that we make the fact bear – the reason why he got the opportunity to defraud people, you know some people are benefactors so you can convince them and they can easily release money.



“He has been charged for defrauding by false pretense. We are coming back, he has been remanded for two weeks, so we shall come back…so far GH¢50,000 has been collected, he even went for another GH¢100,000 and that is when the issue came up, he was arrested by tip-off by the police,” the prosecutor told journalists after the court hearing.



Though the court granted the prosecutor’s request to keep the suspect on remand, the case has since been adjourned to January 5, 2022.



Gabriel Agah has however pleaded not guilty to a charge of defrauding by false pretense.