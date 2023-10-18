Fake Mahama quote emanated from government fake news factory – NDC MP alleges

Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has descended heavily on persons he has described as faceless, tribalistic, and nation-wreckers hiding behind a fictitious website to publish malicious and false stories about former President John Dramani Mahama over his visit and comments he made when he visited victims of the dam spillage.

Dr. Apaak, in mincing no words, slammed the publishers behind the malicious website who attributed comments to the former president when he had not made such comments.



He described it as reckless, unprofessional, and unethical and asked Ghanaians to disregard it.



A news website by the name of dailyinsightonline has published a new article and highlighted a quote claiming that the former president said ”Akufo-Addo does not want to come to Volta region to inspect the havoc of thespillage. If it was Ashanti region, he would have rushed there. Are Ewes not human beings too? Are Asantes more human beings than ewes?”



But reacting to these comments and attributions, Dr. Apaak described them as untrue, fallacious, and an attempt to equalise the unfortunate and irresponsible comments made by President Akufo-Addo.



He stressed that the website is from the corridors of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and is meant to create a negative impression of the former president.

He stated that it was the height of irresponsibility, disrespect, and disregard for human dignity for the president to trivialise the pain of the affected dam spillage victims.



He argued that the affected victims are Ghanaians who pay their taxes in different forms, and if they have been affected by the incident, it was the responsibility of the president to go there and offer support.



Dr. Apaak noted that no amount of irresponsible education from the corridors of the NPP or its members will affect the chances of the former president.



In his remarks, the President said, “When these things happen and the government acts, politics does not come into the matter at all. When I took the oath of office as president, I took the oath as president for every single individual in Ghana, all people in Ghana, all districts, and whether they voted for me or not. Once I have taken the oath, I am the President of all the people, so Togbe, I want the people here, beginning with you, and the elders, to understand that when something like this happens and the government acts, the government is acting for Ghanaians, all Ghanaians.



“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and are suffering, and it is my responsibility to try and help. Because, if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me, then I shouldn’t be here, because you don’t vote for me. But that is not my concern. And, in any event, one day you will vote for me and my party.

Dr. Apaak, in his response, said, “It is unfortunate that the president went to the affected areas to engage in this irresponsible political business. We must condemn him in no uncertain terms.



"It is also irresponsible that, in the face of the embarrassment, the NPP, without shame, has assigned its people through this fictitious website to publish and attribute false comments to former President John Dramani Mahama. I will encourage Ghanaians to disregard this unethical journalism”.



Dr. Apaak was certain that these faceless cowards were operating from the fake news factory established in the Presidency.