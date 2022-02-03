Fake Takoradi pregnant woman exposed again

The suspect allegedly feigned her pregnancy and kidnap

Medical Superintendent of the Takoradi Hospital Dr. George Peprah has told the Takoradi Circuit Court A that Josephine Panyin Mensah – at the centre of alleged fake pregnancy and kidnapping claims – did not attend hospital for ante-natal care.

According to him, Josephine Panyin Mensah rather visited the hospital for gynaecological reasons.



Dr. Peprah, who is the sixth witness, insisted that the accused was taken through an estrogen test for infertility assessment at the hospital and did not attend ante-natal as she so claims.



This was after counsel for the accused Fiifi Buckman, in his cross-examination, told the medical superintendent that his client was visiting for ante-natal reasons and being attended to by one Dr. Otubour.



The lawyer further probed whether the accused was taken through an estrogen hormonal test to check her fertility.

“Doctors usually do not take patients through estrogen tests for fertility but rather for infertility assessment,” the medical superintendent answered.



It would be recalled that during investigations, Josephine Panyin Mensah had claimed that she was attending antenatal care at the Takoradi Hospital during her pregnancy.



The case has been adjourned to Thursday, February 10, 2020, for the 7th witness to also give his testimony.