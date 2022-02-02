‘Fake and criminally minded pretenders’ – Anyidoho goes wild over Atta Mills Heritage event

Koku Anyidoho

JEAM Memorial Heritage has been launched

It is to honour the memory of the late President Mills



Koku Anyidoho has accused the proponents of steal his colours



Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the founder of the Atta Mills Institute, has descended on some members of the opposition NDC accusing them of stealing the green and white colours of the Institute he founded in order to establish a new memorial for late John Evans Atta Mills.



In a series of tweets, Anyidoho hinted that the proponents of the John Evans Atta Mills, JEAM, Memorial Heritage, when they realised that they will be exposed, opted for a third colour which is blue.



He also described the proponents of the JEAM Memorial Heritage as “incompetent” persons who do not know what to do.

“People of Ghana, respectfully, please check out the colours of this, Fake and criminally-minded pretenders. They stole the Green & White colours of the Atta-Mills Institute, & when we exposed them, they run for, blue. I am laughing myself to stitches,” he tweeted minutes after Former President John Dramani Mahama launched the Heritage at the Cedi Conference Centre at the University of Ghana on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, under the theme: “The man John Evans Atta Mills – 10 years on."



“Thieves!!! They are so INCOMPETENT!! They Stole the Green & White of the Atta-Mills Institute, and now running away to use blue because they have been badly exposed. They don't know what colours to use. Tweaaaaa!!!!” he added in a follow-up tweet.



Anyidoho further indicated that, the Atta Mills Presidential Library has been left to rot in the sun because the contractor of the building has refused to release the keys to the edifice situated at Cape Coast.



“Wonderful edifice: they've squandered the cash squeezed out of the Telcos ostensibly to build this in memory of Prez Atta-Mills, so the contractor has refused to release the keys to the building & it is rotting away in Cape Coast @ the mercy of the sea breeze. Heritage indeed!” he stressed.



Former President John Dramani Mahama and some members of the NDC launched the John Evan Atta Mills Memorial Heritage at the University of Ghana.



During the event which is to mark the 10-years after the passing of the late President, Mahama urged all Ghanaians to emulate the peaceful nature of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.



He said Prof Mills was truthful and had integrity. He was also a moral political colossus.



These attributes he said are worth emulating.



“I call on each one of us Ghanaians to uphold truth and integrity and the peaceful nature of Prof Mills. Let us stay united even in the face of adversity, let us uphold tolerance yet we must endeavour to proceed in unity and in truth, we must also strive to defend the cause of freedom and we must fervently the public course to protect our democracy.

“Prof Mills was such a moral political colossus and there can e no limit on the vehicles and instruments that eulogises his memory and history in the hearts and minds of Ghanaians.”



He noted that, the rationale behind the JEAM Memorial Heritage is to seek to inspire humanity for a better society.



“The Heritage seeks to inspire humanity for a better society, a virtue that President Atta Mils lived and died for. Prof Atta Mills simply was a good man. It, therefore, gladdens the hearts of many millions of people who loved him that this decision was taken to launch the Atta Mills heritage here on the campus of our Alma Mata, University of Ghana,” Mahama indicated.





