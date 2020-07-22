Crime & Punishment

Fake lawyer busted in court

The fake lawyer claimed to be practising in the Brong Ahafo region

An Accra High Court has ordered for the arrest of a 56-year-old man who allegedly posed as a lawyer and was defending a client in court.

Nana Adjei Ntow was in court to defend a complainant who had filed a stealing case against his former girlfriend when the court presided by Gifty Adjei Addo, realized that suspect was impersonating and ordered for his immediate arrest.



A police source who was at court told the paper that on December 22, 2019, one Edward Debrah of East Legon who is the complainant in the case for which the suspect had represented him in court, reported to the Airport district police command that his ex-girlfriend had stolen his 2016 unregistered Toyota corolla.



The complainant told the police that the lady after stealing the vehicle, also forged documents to the car and registered it.



According to the report, during police investigations, it came to light that the vehicle was not stolen from the complainant as he had reported and that he handed over the vehicle to the lady together with documents to register it in her name.



Police investigations indicated that, the complainant apparently left the lady and secretly got married to another woman but upon hearing it, the lady also decided to get married to another man.

The information indicated that the complainant then gave the lady an option to either leave the man and take the vehicle or return the vehicle but the lady disagreed and that was the reason the complainant reported the matter to the police.



The information indicated that the police after their findings, decided not to prosecute the matter but Nana Adjei Ntow, (now suspect) reported at the police station and identified himself as a Lawyer practising in the Brong Ahafo region, and was representing the complainant.



“Suspect Nana Adjei Ntow went ahead to file a counter case at the Accra high court against the victim (lady in the case) and during the proceedings, the court realized that he was impersonating as a lawyer and caused his arrest."



The trial judge immediately called for his arrest and prosecution.



When the airport district crime officer, DSP Alex Kwesi Kwarteng, was contacted, he told the paper that the police had granted Nana Ntow bail to be reporting but the matter was still under investigation.

