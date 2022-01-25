Fake 'mallam' jailed five years for fraud

Yahaya went into hiding in Takoradi and was rearrested through police intelligence

Source: GNA

A Cape Coast Circuit Court has sentenced Jibril Yahaya, 27, to five years imprisonment in hard labour for posing as a mallam and defrauding a woman of GHC9,421.00.

The court, presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Smith Arthur, gave her verdict after Yahaya pleaded guilty and admitted engaging in fraud by false pretenses.



Mrs. Juliet Ankrah, the complainant, is a resident of Amamoma while the convict resided at Mpeasem both in suburban Cape Coast.



Prosecuting, Inspector Yakubu Iddrisu, said in August 2020, Mrs. Ankrah heard the convict on a radio station claiming he could perform rituals that could double the money.



The complainant showed interest and contacted Yahaya on his mobile numbers given at the station.

She told the convict that she needed GHC250,000.00 to complete her building project and paid GHC9,421.00 through Mobile Money to him.



The prosecutor said Yahaya failed to honour his promise after he had received the money, forcing the complainant to report the matter to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department.



Yahaya was traced based on his mobile number and arrested on Thursday, February 18, 2021, but a relative refunded GHC2,000.00 of the amount and he was granted a police enquiry bail the next day.



Inspector Iddrisu said he jumped bail and went into hiding in Takoradi and was rearrested on Saturday, December 25, 2021, through police intelligence.