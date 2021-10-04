Fake pregnancy: Takoradi woman finally meets bail condition, leaves police custody

Josephine Panyin Mensah has finally been able to satisfy her bail conditions

• Josephine Mensah has finally left police custody after meeting bail conditions

• She was granted a GHC50,000 bail a week ago



• She remained in police custody due to delays in verifying of property documents



Seven days after being granted bail by the Takoradi Habour Circuit Court, Josephine Panyin Mensah has finally left police custody.



Josephine appeared in court for the first time on Monday, September 27, 2021, and was granted a GHC50,000 bail but had since been in police custody due to delays in verifying property documents used to cover her bail.



The 28-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to two counts of deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.

Background of Josephine Mensah’s alleged kidnapping



Josephine was reported to the police as missing on September 16, with later reports indicating that some alleged kidnappers got in touch with her family to demand a ransom for her return.



She was found by a carpenter in Axim on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, and was said to be unable to speak from trauma.



She is reported to have requested for a pen and a paper through which she communicated her ordeal to the people who found her.



According to a carpenter who found her, a traumatized Josephine informed him through writing that she went into forced labour when the kidnappers grabbed her. He further stated that the baby died and was taken away from her.

Her family and security officers were later contacted and she was sent to a health facility at Axim for medical attention.



Police later said she confessed to faking the pregnancy and staging the alleged pregnancy and based on the confession and medical report, police charged her as a suspect and put her before court.



Her prosecution begun on Monday, September 27, 2021, where she was granted a GHC50,000 bail with two sureties.







