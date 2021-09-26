Fake pregnant lady in Takoradi was not forced to confess – Police

Josephine Panyin Mensah was found in Axim

ACP Kwesi Ofori, the Acting Director of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, has disclosed that Josephine Panyin Mensah, the lady who faked her kidnap and pregnancy was not forced to confess to the police over her ploy.

According to him, she voluntarily admitted her wrongdoing without any duress.



ACP Ofori explained on Citi FM that, “There was no molestation, no intimidation, no one coerced her to speak the truth. It was a voluntary statement to the Police,” adding, Josephine made these confessions in the presence of “an independent witness, her mother and husband.”



Background



On Thursday, September 16, 2021, Josephine Panyin Mensah was reported missing. She was said to be nine months pregnant.



The case was reported to the police, which commenced investigations with the hope of finding her alive and safe. On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Josephine was found in Axim without the pregnancy or any baby.



What rather emerged was that she delivered but her captors stole the baby.

Following police investigations, it emerged that she was never pregnant, a claim she and the immediate family vehemently disputed. The accusation she faked the pregnancy even got members of her community angry.



The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah subsequently claimed Josephine was not pregnant as reported, a claim subsequently corroborated by the Ghana Police Service.



Police conducted two separate medical tests on Josephine at different hospitals, with both reports proving that she was never pregnant.



Josephine’s relatives and neighbours however disagreed with the report of the Ghana Police Service.



Many have wondered why the woman will fake a pregnancy and put herself through so much stress when she already has one child for the husband.