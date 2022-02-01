Fake vaccination card holders not recognized in the national database - Nsiah Asare

Nsiah Asare, Presidential Advisor on Health

About 11 million people vaccinated in Ghana

Acquiring a fake vaccination card is punishable



Government to deploy about 5million vaccines in a 5-day national vaccination programme



The Presidential advisor on health, Dr. Nsiah Asare, has cautioned that people who have acquired vaccination cards through illegal means do not have their names in the national database.



He also mentioned that the people who do not have their names in the national database base will one day be fished out and punished accordingly.

Speaking to Thelma Tackie on the GTV Breakfast show, Dr Asare said, “You should be aware that if your name is not in the national database which goes globally if you’re holding a fake vaccination card, one day one day, you’ll be found out because there are applications that you can check and there are bar codes on the vaccination cards and when the barcode is checked and your name is not in the database, you can easily be picked out and punished.”



He further advised the populace to avoid engaging in such frivolous acts and rather use the appropriate means to acquire the vaccination cards which is by ensuring that they get vaccinated.



“I’m using this medium to tell everybody that, please don’t do that, don’t allow yourselves to be used by anybody or don’t because of monetary reasons do this because if you are caught, you’ll be dealt with severely,” he added.



According to Dr. Nsiah, the government plans to deploy about 5million vaccines in a 5-day national vaccination programme to all parts of the country.