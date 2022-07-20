Family Health University College releases maiden journal

A covering of the journal

Source: William Sarpong, Contributor

The Family Health University College has released her inaugural journal, the ‘Journal Of Family Health Medical School’.

The ‘Journal of Family Health Medical School’ is the official publication of the Family Health University College.



It is a bi-annual and peer-reviewed journal that sees to the publication of research articles, case reports and reviews from basic and clinical health sciences.



Articles contained in the first issue of the Journal includes: ‘Adverse events of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Family Health Hospital, Ghana’; and ‘The knowledge, attitude and practice of self-medication among Senior High students’.



The journal seeks to create a platform for the dissemination of scientific knowledge and all medical related issues.

The novelty of this journal is that medical students collaborated with lecturers to co-author some of the articles in it.



Free digital version of the maiden journal is available at the Family Health University College’s website at www.fhu.edu.gh.



Family Health Medical School is Ghana’s Premier Private Medical School, that provides student-centered learning strategies that promotes smart-learning among students.



The school offers a six-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) programme for WASSCE and ‘A’ Level candidates, and a four and a half-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) Graduate Entry Medical Programme (GEMP) for first degree holders in science-related disciplines.