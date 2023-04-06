Family and friends govt: Were you expecting Akufo-Addo to appoint his enemies? – Ama Daaku asks

NPP communication team member, Ellen Ama Daaku

Ellen Ama Daaku, a member of the communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has slammed persons who have been criticising President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing his family members and friends to position in his government.

According to her, there is nothing wrong with President Akufo-Addo appointing his relations who are qualified to positions in his government.



Speaking in a TV3 interview on Thursday, April 6, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, the NPP communicator asked critics of Akufo-Addo whether they want him (the president) to be appointing his foes to fill vacancies in his government.



“I don’t see why we will have to attack the president at every turn because we think that he is using his family and friends. Were you expecting him to be using his enemies?



“If the person is capable and can do the job, what exactly is the problem? Madam Joyce Bawah is more than capable of doing everything that she is given to do, I haven’t heard anybody talk about her work or what she did when she was in office, she did her work well but doesn’t negate the fact that she is related to the former president.



“So, this whole business of family and friends, I believe we should put it aside… if I’m in power, I will most definitely give some position to my family and friends who I think can do the job, you don’t expect my to work with my enemies,” she said.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











IB/DO