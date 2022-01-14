Family confirms drunk Policeman has a history of psychological problems

The police service has interdicted the officer pending investigations into his conduct

MyNewsGh.com has confirmed that the drunk policeman who was captured in a viral video recently has a history of psychological problems known to the police administration.

Until recently, it is established that he was not assigned official duties while undergoing some counseling and other support.



Family members disclosed to MyNewsGh.com his situation was that dire that the police administration had earlier taken steps to help reform him only for the recent video to surface about his conduct.



Sources at the Central Regional Police Command revealed that there were two of such cases within the area management was dealing with but one unfortunately died last year.

Fears are however ripe that his interdiction could worsen the situation as the policeman in question appears to be frustrated while family members are helpless in the matter.



Earlier this week, a video of a uniformed policeman went viral showing him swaying unsteadily in his amid heckling by some onlookers on the streets of Cape Coast.



Following the embarrassing spectacle, the police administration in a statement issued and signed by Public Affairs Director-General, ACP Kwesi Ofori, said the officer will undergo psychological evaluation with the necessary help offered where critical.