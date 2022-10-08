Family in Nkoranza living in fear after surviving two separate robbery attacks

Alhaji Adam Mamudu, a cattle dealer says his family is living in fear

Correspondence from Bono East

A family based in the Nkoranza South Municipality of the Bono East Region is living in fear following two separate robbery attacks on his life.



Their fears are premised on the fact that they have already survived two separate robbery attacks in September 2021 and August 2022.



Narrating the ordeals, Alhaji Adam Mamudu, a cattle dealer indicated that although they have survived the attacks, he believes he and his family have become endangered species at the hands of criminals and are no longer safe.



Showing evidence of the first attack, Alhaji Adam Mamudu disclosed that he was trailed and allegedly shot by two individuals, Thunder and Iddrisu, around 8:00 pm by the roadside but the suspects are walking freely in the community after they were arrested and arraigned before court.



“I had gone to visit the sick son of my herdsman when I was trailed by some individuals on a motorbike and shot at the back but thankfully I survived. The sad reality is that even though I saw and reported the suspects to the police, they are walking freely after their arrest and subsequent bail by the court”.

He added that the second attack occurred at a village called Dinkra closer to Dromankese where he was robbed of an amount of GHC8,000 and his son who was with him kidnapped for a ransom which he paid before his release.



“I was attacked again two months ago at Dinkra. They robbed me of all the GHC8,000 on me, kidnapped my son and demanded an amount of GHC100, 000 as ransom”.



He stressed that there is no doubt that the criminals live in the community with them due to the nature of the attacks and their modus operandi which has heightened his fears.



“I am living in fear and not just me but my family members due to the nature of the attacks and the persons behind the attacks. I am convinced that the criminals are with us in the community and they monitor all our activities”.



Kidnap account by son

Haruna Mamudu, the son of Alhaji Adam Mamudu who was allegedly kidnapped by the robbers has confirmed the incident and the subsequent request for a ransom.



According to him, he was taken deep into the bush awaiting payment of the ransom by his father before he was released by his captors.



“When I was kidnapped, they took me deep into the bush, an area I don’t know and waited for the payment of a ramson by my father. They only released me after the ramson had been paid”.



Call for intense security by police



The family is calling on the police to intensify security in the area to cramp down on the activities of criminals in Nkoranza and its environs.