Family of 28-year-old allegedly killed by police seeks justice in court

Nkoranza residents accuse police officers of killing Albert Donkor

Nkoranza South MP accuses police officers of killing Albert Donkor

Donkor was killed within 4 hours after being picked up by police, MP alleges



MP dares police with evidence to prove his allegations



The family of a 28-year-old businessman who was allegedly killed in police custody, Albert Donkor, has filed a case at the Accra High Court to seek justice for their relative.



The family spokesperson and an uncle, Rev. Dr. Mathias Sarkodie, who spoke to Eyewitness News said they took the case to court to investigate the incident to know exactly what happened as Albert’s death may have been premeditated after he chanced on a robbery scene involving some police officers.



“We have sent the issue to the Accra High Court to seek justice for Albert. The Police knew what happened, and we suspect they killed Albert in order to destroy evidence, so we have given the issue to the High Court in Accra to investigate the incident for us to know what happened,” citinewroom.com quoted Rev. Dr. Mathias Sarkodie.

The Ghana Police Service has been accused of allegedly killing Albert Akwasi Donkor in Nkroanza.



According to Emmanuel Agyekum, the Nkoranza South MP, the footballer and digital television installer was picked up from his home at Nkoranza by some armed police officers on an anti-armed robbery operation in an unregistered vehicle at 2:00 am on April 24, 2022.



He alleged that, it took the armed police officers three to four hours after he was picked up, to kill the young man he describes as his son.



Giving a vivid account during an interview on Accra-based Joy FM on Monday, May 16, the MP noted that after the late Donkor was murdered by the police, his mortal remains were taken to the Techiman Holy Family mortuary but the body was rejected by the mortuary attendant[s].



He dared the police to deny his account as he is ever ready to prove his allegations with evidence.

“In fact, Albert was killed within three to four hours after he was picked up. I am telling you the truth; thus, within three to four hours from 2:00 am to about 5:00 am they had finished him and they took him to the mortuary in Techiman Holy Family and they refused to take the body because they needed a family member to sign for the body. I have all these accounts if they want to deny, they should come and deny.



“So the young man was picked from his house, he was taken to the Police station, his statement was taken, if only it has not been doctored now or they have not changed it, they took him somewhere and the boy was finished,” Emmanuel Agyekum recounted.



Emmanuel Agyekum stressed further that, the family has since contacted a lawyer to take up the matter while some human rights organisations, the Interior Minister and the Inspector General of Police have been petitioned on the matter.



He warned that Albert Akwasi Donkor's family will ensure they seek justice for the murder of their relative.



“We are doing our best to make sure Albert, at least, wherever he is now, knows there is justice and not that kind of barbaric policing,” Emmanuel Agyekum added.