Family of KOSS student stabbed to death demands justice

The family of the deceased are demanding justice

Family members of Sam’uun Larhan, the 15-year-old student of Konongo Odumase Senior High School (KOSS) who was stabbed to death allegedly by his colleagues are demanding justice.

The uncle of the late student, Alhaji Mallam Baaba Abubakar, who claimed he bathed the late Sam’uun Larhan before the burial explained that it took several efforts to stop the blood flow from the rib of the late student when he was stabbed, before the burial.



Sam’uun Larhan was buried on Friday in line with Islamic tradition.



A form-one student KOSS identified as Sam’uun Larhan was stabbed to death following a scuffle with a fellow student.



Five persons, who are also students, have been arrested by the police. They would be arranged before the court, Monday, November 8, for their alleged involvement in the act.



The commander at the Konongo district police station, DSP Osei Adu Agyemang, said “These five suspects who are all in Form 2, ganged up and decided to go to House Three and then bully the first years. They first attacked and assaulted some of them. They further moved to the mini market on campus and grabbed another first-year student and attempted to drag him away to molest him but he was rescued”.

Alhaji Mallam Baaba Abubakar in an interview with FM’s Sunrise hosted by Alfred Ocansey on Monday explained that “we only want justice”.



“We have buried him. We buried him on that same day. I bathed him before he was buried. He was stabbed in the left rib. I bathed for him and so I saw the position and the stab went deep into his rib”.



He explained that “it took a lot to quench the bleeding because it went deep into the rib”.



Alhaji Abubakar alleged that “the security in the school is very low. If it had been high, such would not have happened”.