Family of boys stripped naked for allegedly stealing GH¢100 wants justice

Two teenagers were stripped naked and paraded on the streets of Akuapem Adawso over a GH¢100 theft

Kwabena Kwam aka Ofie One, an uncle to one of the boys stripped naked and paraded in town for allegedly stealing Gh¢100, has asked the police Service to deal ruthlessly with the offender who committed the criminal act.

Two teenagers were stripped naked and paraded on the streets of Akuapem Adawso in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern region over an alleged GH¢100 theft.



The incident occurred Friday, October 29, 2021.



The victims, both 14 years of age, were alleged to have stolen Gh¢100 cash and a mobile phone.



The mob led by one Larbi and Akwei brutalized the two children making one of them defecate on himself in the process.

The uncle to one of the boys said the incident was reported at the Police Station and but the officers in charge of the matter want to make the case a foolish one.



According to him, the law must deal with the two suspects who subjected the boys to such humiliation.



He said when you arrest an alleged criminal, you have to send them to the Police and not use your powers in executing justice against them.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the family would not rest until the men who did this were punished.