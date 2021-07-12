Family of slain Kaaka makes U-turn on not appearing before Commission on Injury

Ibrahim Kaaka was killed after a mob attacked him at Ejura

• The family of Kaaka has made a U-turn on appearing before the Commission of Inquiry on the Ejura disturbances

• The family had earlier said that they would not appear before it



• They gave reasons that they did not have the confidence in the Commission to bring them justice



Days after initially stating that they have no confidence in the Commission of Inquiry that was set up by the Ministry of Interior to look into the disturbances in Ejura, to give them justice, and for which reason they will not make an appearance before it, the family of the late Kaaka, has made a U-turn.



The Commission has been hearing testimonies from persons directly involved in the mayhem at Ejura and was expected to hear from the family of the slain Kaaka, but announced that they would not appear before the Justice Koomson committee.



Nafiu Mohammed, a spokesperson for the family, has stated that the family felt let down with the work of the committee, being their refusal to appear before the Commission.

“Events over the past few days, have left us less certain of the scope, focus, real intent, and even utility of the ongoing inquiry. As such, we feel let down in our enthusiasm for what we assumed would provide a much-needed opportunity for truth, soul-searching, and institutional accountability for state-sanctioned violence,” they had stated.



But, in a reverse, as reported by citinewsroom.com, the family was seen at the hearing on Monday, July 12, 2021.



They included the mother of the late social activist, his wife, and two other brothers.



You can nominate personalities and organisations for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards via this link.