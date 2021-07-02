Family of the late Cape Coast MP pays courtesy call on Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The Anona and allied families of Cape Coast called on the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Speaker Alban S. K. Bagbin to formally announce the passing and funeral arrangements of the late Hon. John Ernest Ekuban.

The late Hon John Ernest Ekuban was a member of the first Parliament of the fourth Republic and represented the Cape Coast Constituency in the Central Region on the ticket of the NDC.



He served a term from 7 January, 1993 to 6 January 1997.



The former lawmaker also served as the first Central Regional Minister of the Fourth Republic from March 1993 to May 1994 and also as the Central Regional Secretary of the PNDC from 1989 to 1992.



Eulogizing him, the Speaker Alban Bagbin recounted the late Hon Ekuban’s contributions to literature, something that enormously contributed to building his capacity as a young legislator.



He also described the late former legislator as hardworking and a gentle soul who served with humility and love for his constituents and the nation at large.

“He was full of books some of which I also benefited from in reading some of his books and it is very sad that we are losing all these great brains and men of immense experience at this time,” he said.



“He was not a man of many words and he was so cool, calm and collected and you will not see him being emotional; he took his time in whatever he did. For us we saw him as a father and he always advised us,” he recounted.



The Speaker Alban Bagbin promised the family of Parliament’s full participation in the funeral arrangements which has been scheduled for September 16-18, 2021 in Cape Coast.



The family was accompanied by the Central Regional Caucus of Parliament led by Hon Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, MP for Cape Coast South Constituency.