Family on the verge of losing lands at Adjiringanor cries to Dampare

The Paul Sackey Family of Adjiriganor in the La Nkwantanang Municipality has beseeched the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare and President Akufo-Addo for immediate help.

The family has been locked out of two parcels of land by some developers using land guards. One of the lands with two buildings with caretakers inhabiting one has been forcefully taken over by another developer using land guards.



Documents in possession of Starr News show the said land in question was acquired by Paul Sackey in 1996 from the Ashong Mlitse Family of Odaitse Tse We Family of Teshie. The court documents covering the land were signed by Seth Laryea Mensah as head of the family.



Subsequently, according to the Paul Sackey family, there was another court judgment on lands in that part of Adjiriganor which compelled property owners in the affected areas to regularize with the family which had secured the judgment.



In spite of the regularization with the Akwraboye Doku Family of the Atreko We of Teshie represented by Nii Samuel Mensah Adjei Shia and the fact that the said land is outside the scope of the judgment, thugs have been used to appropriate it.



When Starr News visited the site, workers were busily developing the land under heavy protection of land guards. Speaking to Starr News, a member of the Paul Sackey family who has been given the power of attorney Mrs. Divine Denseah Sackey, disclosed the family has been living in fear ever since the thugs came in to eject the caretakers, demolished some structures, and started developing the land.

"I was there when a caretaker called because a bulldozer had come in to break one of the properties on the land. It was amidst threats. I was even afraid for my life because I faced them here. They threatened to hurt me and smash my car with the bulldozer. I went to the police but they took no interest in the case. I felt confused and dejected because the police ought to have done better. This is a criminal act, we had all our documents to show that indeed these people had overtaken our place illegally.”



Mrs. Sackey further related to how another family's land was forcefully taken under the protection of land guards.



“This is not the first time because exactly about a year ago, we had a property that my father left for my other sisters and I was actually a caretaker there. The property had been walled and gated with people living there. We had an arrangement with them to take care of the place. We had the deed of title to the land. My dad also used to work with the National Investment Bank. Everybody in the arrears knows that it was part of lands given to NIB directors.



I was there when my daddy called me to inform me this same bulldozer had come and broken down the gate and the wall. And it was the same Akwraboye Doku Family claiming they had a judgment. They surrounded the place with land guards like they were doing here on this land. We were afraid for our lives so we left them and went to the police but once again, the police were not helpful.”



“We are living in a lot of fear but I believe that I have to stand up and make sure that this thing doesn’t happen again because as I’m speaking now after doing what they did at my sisters’ property that my daddy left them, there is another former director of NIB who lives behind our property, his property has also been occupied using same land guards. This is what they have been doing here with impunity.”

“My uncle’s place here has also been occupied by land guards. They’ve actually sacked the caretaker and are occupying the 3-bedroom house.” She stated helplessly," she said.



She appealed to the IGP and President Akufo-Addo to step in and put a stop to the impunity being displayed by thugs in the area.



“I’m through this medium pleading with the good office of the IGP to come to Adjiriganor physically and witness for himself what is going on here on my 83-year-old Uncle’s property and Adjiringanor in general. Because these are people who have worked for Mother Ghana. My father passed away more than 10 years ago.



He worked as an honest citizen at NIB. Everybody knows him and my Uncle is also a retired banker at Ghana International Bank. These people have worked honestly and have purchased these lands as innocent citizens so this shouldn’t be happening to them. We are not the only people they are doing this to. They are doing it to other people but they are afraid to come out. The case is already before the regional commander and we are very confident the right things will be done.”



“I am also appealing to President Akufo-Addo to take a particular interest in happenings in Adjiringanor concerning lands. Please task somebody to investigate this. Put a stop to this,” she pleaded

According to Mrs. Sackey, the East Legon Police Command is complicit in the Adjiringanor land matters.



She insisted the said land does not fall within the judgment secured by the Akwraboye Doku Family.



According to her, the head of the Akwraboye Doku Family Nii Samuel Mensah Adjei Shia has dissociated himself from what is happening on the land.



Mrs. Sackey named one Maame also known as Sarah Agyaa Owusu-Ansah, a businesswoman, and Michael Adjei of the Akwraboye Doku Family as those behind the illegal appropriation of the said land.



When Starr News contacted Sarah, she denied illegally taking over the said land. According to her, any questions related to the matter should rather be directed to the Akwraboye Doku Family which she argues had secured a judgment. Sarah however insisted the judgment covers a portion of the land belonging to Paul Sackey.

Michael Adjei on his part identified himself as secretary to the Akwraboye Doku Family and owned up to the activities on the said land. He describes the thugs who have been described as land guards as security men for the family. Mr. Adjei also insisted the judgment covers a portion of the Paul Sackey land.



Mrs. Divine Dumashie Sackey however insists the said judgment does not cover the land of her uncle



“This particular property if you look at the site plan and you take the composite plan and superimpose it on it, it doesn’t even fall within the judgment and that is what we have done. It doesn’t even fall within the judgment so they should be stopped. What they are doing is illegal because they are using a judgment to take an innocent man’s property."



Property owners in the Adjiringanor have come under constant threats from the activities of land guards with the Greater Accra Police Command making arrests every now and then.