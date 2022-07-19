Family rescues newborn baby abandoned in uncompleted building in Techiman

File Photo

A family in Twimea, a small community in the Techiman District of the Bono East Region, has found a newborn baby dumped in an uncompleted building.

The baby girl who was abandoned in a dark sloppy room was first found by a Fulani herdsman who heard the cry of the child while tending his animals in the area.



According to Angelonline.com.gh sources, the man reported the sight to elders of the community who relayed the information to a woman whose name was given as Madam Abena to save the day-old baby’s life, who responded immediately.



The infant at the scene was without clothing to provide warmth for her while she lay in the dirt with an umbilical cord hanging to her navel.



It is unknown to the community who the mother of the deserted child is or why the newborn was left in the dark.



But footage available to Angelonline.com.gh which provides details of the environment showed a rope tied to a plank fixed for roofing and ceiling works.

It is believed that the baby’s mother tied the rope to hang herself with it but dashed away upon the failed suicide attempt.



Reporting the scene to police in the area, the rescuer, Madam Abena, was instructed by the officers to send her to the nearest health facility for a check-up to ensure her wellness.



The ‘new mother’ accordingly complied with the directive and sought the services of Holy Family Hospital located within their community for the baby.



Currently, the baby is in the custody of the Social Welfare Department, a government statutory agency under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), according to Madam Abena.