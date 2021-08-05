Fankyenebra M/A Basic School to be saved from 'shit bombs'

Chief of Fankyenebra, Nana Obrempong Sarfo Agyemang III and some authorities at the school

• A fence wall is being constructed to provide security for the Fankyenebra M/A Basic School

• The school has become a defecating grounds for some individuals



• Authorities have called for a lasting solution to this problem



For years, teachers and students of the Fankyenebra M/A Basic School in the Asante Region have had to deal with recalcitrant people who defecate in classrooms and the school's compound.



The situation has been a major setback in teaching and learning as classes have had to be put on hold in order to clean up the mess, a situation teachers and students have described as worrying.



As part of efforts to curb the situation, the Kumasi Metropolitan Education Directorate, Chiefs and management of the school have come together to construct a fence around the facility as well as provide security to be on the lookout for persons who have turned the school into a defecation and Indian hemp smoking ground.

According to the Headmaster, J.Y Nsiah, efforts to curb the menace has proven futile. He believes that the project when completed will provide a lasting solution for the school.



As part of measures to curtail recalcitrant persons from openly defecating in the classrooms, the Metro Education Director, David Oppong promised to deploy his security to guard the school. He condemned the practice and warned that persons caught in the act will be handed over to the police as a deterrent to others.



The Chief of Fankyenebra, Nana Obrempong Sarfo Agyemang III, also donated bags of cement and an undisclosed amount of money for the construction of the Fankyenebra M/A Basic School fence wall.



