Fanteakwa South facing alarming teenage pregnancies, drug addiction – NCCE

Group of teenage pregnant girls

National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has said that their survey reveals that Fateakwa South district records high numbers in teenage pregnancy, arm robbery, drug addiction and gambling.

Addressing students and some stakeholders in the district, the district director of NCCE Kwadwo Adu Asare said it is overwhelming the district is now known for teenage pregnancy, arm robbery, drug addiction and gambling.



“Four major diseases in the Fanteakwa South currently is teenage pregnancy, arm robbery, drug addiction, and gambling and this is worrying,” Mr. Asare said.



He blamed the rise in the numbers of these vices on illegal mining in the area.



“We started facing this problem in the district when galamsey was dominant here and was hoping it will be over when the galamsey is dying off but here we are, it has come to stay,” he added.



“These bad deeds have now become part of the district and fading of the youth. We are taking this opportunity to invite all the stakeholders to come and let save the dying youth of this district.”

Teenage Pregnancy



More than half a million teenagers are on record to have got pregnant over the last five years, data from the Ghana Health Service District Health Information Management Health System (DHIMS) reveals.



About 555,575 teenagers aged 10 to 19 years are said to have gotten pregnant.



Within the five years, 13,444 teenagers between the ages of 10 and 14 got pregnant, while some 542,131 teenagers aged 15 to 19 years got pregnant.