Fantiman Jouju releases new patriotic song amidst Independence celebration

Songwriter, Fantiman Jouju

Fantiman Jouju, a Ghanaian music producer, songwriter, and vocalist, has released a new tune WAKE UP in honor of Ghana's independence. WAKE UP by Fantiman Jouju is a patriotic song that encourages everyone to gather around the flag and try their best to make Ghana a better place to live.

The song's relevance is that it awakens the Ghanaian nationalism spirit. The song was inspired by four bars of Jerry Hansons' "work and Happiness" for artistic license.



For him, being able to utilize music to tell stories and improve lives and communities is a dream come true. His works are timeless, and he believes he still has a lot to offer the rest of the world.



Fantiman Jouju has written music for financial products to home products; He has written and produced music for a number of well-known Ghanaian brands.

Wogbe Jeke, Marriage of Anansewa(the musical) are among the other productions for which he has composed music.



Enjoy the Independence anniversary and enjoy WAKE UP by Fantiman Jouju.