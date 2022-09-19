2
'Fare thee well, Queen Elizabeth' – Mahama eulogizes late British monarch

Mahama Lordina John Queen Elizabeth John and Lordina Mahama with Queen Elizabeth II

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has signed a book of condolence opened at the British High Commission in Accra for Queen Elizabeth II, the late British monarch.

In a Twitter post on September 19, Mahama eulogized Queen Elizabeth II who reigned for seven decades.

He described her as a great woman who fostered unity as well as had a good sense of humor and clarity of thought.

Mahama recounted when he and his wife, Lordina, met the British monarch in Buckingham Palace in 2014. He indicated that an encounter with her leaves one struck by her “dignity and grace”.

“An era has come to an end. The world salutes a very great woman. She was the commonwealth; such a diplomat, who took it upon herself to bring diverse nations together. Her visits to Ghana in 1961 and 1999 are perfect examples. Fare thee well, Queen Elizabeth

“I recall my visit to the Buckingham Palace in 2014 with my wife, Lordina, and our interaction. One is struck by her dignity and grace. She had a good sense of humour and clarity of thought. Fare thee well, Queen Elizabeth,” Mahama tweeted.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96 and has since been succeeded by King Charles III.

World leaders are attending the funeral ceremony which takes place today in London.

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



DS/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
