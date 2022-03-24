Farewell dinner organized for outgoing USA Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie Sullivan

Stephanie Sullivan and Alhaji Malik Al-Hassan Yakubu

Former Minister for Interior, Alhaji Malik Al-Hassan Yakubu, has organized a farewell get-together for outgoing USA Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie Sullivan and her husband John Sullivan.

The farewell dinner, organized over the weekend attracted current and past government officials.



They included Deputy Minister for Transport, Hassan Tampuli, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MASLOC, Hajia Abibata Saani, a member of the 3rd parliament of the 4th republic of Ghana and former minister of Water, Works and Housing as well as a former minister of foreign affairs Hackman Owusu Agyemang, Director General of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) Professor Amin Alhassan, spokesperson of National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu among others.



The farewell dinner was organized, primarily to thank the ambassador for the yeoman's job done during her official duties in Ghana since 1995 when she was first posted to the country as a political officer at the US Embassy and subsequently when she returned as USA Ambassador to Ghana.



Speaking at the colorful ceremony, the former Minister for Interior eulogized the ambassador for setting a high standard in the diplomatic circles "She became one of us".



He described the former ambassador as an exceptional person with very rare qualities and character traits "She melted herself into the society and became one of us".

Consequently, he noted that the ambassador did not struggle in working her way into the Ghanaian society with ease.



"She is able to absolve herself in the society where ever she is, and that is a trait that is rare that you don't find easily with people in high position," the former minister observed.



Responding to the adoration, admiration and all the accolades poured out to celebrate her leadership, ambassador Stephanie Sullivan, thanked Alhaji Malik Al-Hassan Yakubu, his family and friends for the partnership and cooperation.



"Thank you once again for not just today's wonderful tribute and reception, but for all your partnership and cooperation throughout the years with our entire team in the past, present, and surely into the future."



She called on all the partners of the Embassy to continue to rally behind them (Embassy) and successive administrations in all their dealings.

"I hope you would offer them or extend to them (Embassy) same level of support, friendship and partnership that I had enjoyed."



She said she had a wonderful team that she worked with during her stay in Ghana "I may be the face."



According to Ambassador Stephanie Sullivan, her stay in Ghana meant that she couldn't do it alone, but obviously had to work closely with the team at the Embassy "I am the tip of the iceberg".



She lauded the network she had cultivated in the period that she stayed in Ghana. Observing that meeting some of them at the dinner was great "It was such a wonderful opportunity to network," she said.